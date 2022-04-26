New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

With Xyon Quinn out of action, WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. As noted earlier, Quinn was pulled from this match with Tony D’Angelo as he was not cleared to compete. WWE has now announced that D’Angelo will face Von Wagner on tonight’s episode.

The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:

* Von Wagoner vs. Tony D’Angelo.

* Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley vs. Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

* Nikita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

* Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

* Nathan Frazer vs. TBA