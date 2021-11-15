wrestling / News
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
November 15, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced on Monday that Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will face off on tonight’s show.
Rollins and Balor are both part of Team Raw for the men’s Survivor Series match on this Sunday’s PPV. You can see the video below of Sarah Schreiber announcing the match:
BREAKING: Just days before both being part of #WWERaw's #SurvivorSeries team, @FinnBalor will go one-on-one with @WWERollins TONIGHT on Raw! @sarahschreib
🕗 8/7c
📺 @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/cMz3csxzp9
— WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Fan Criticism Of His Wrestling Hot Takes, WWE’s New Philosophy With NXT
- Kurt Angle On Main Event Mafia Faction In TNA, Why He Thinks It Doesn’t Get Enough Credit
- Eddie Kingston, Malakai Black Held Off The Big Event Due to AEW Full Gear Injuries
- Ricochet & Announcer Samantha Irvin Officially Dating