New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

November 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced a match for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced on Monday that Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will face off on tonight’s show.

Rollins and Balor are both part of Team Raw for the men’s Survivor Series match on this Sunday’s PPV. You can see the video below of Sarah Schreiber announcing the match:

