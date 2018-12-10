Quantcast

 

New Match Set For This Week’s Smackdown

December 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Live Logo Smackdown's

– WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. Paige took to social media to reveal that Mandy Rose and Naomi will do battle on the go-home show for TLC.

The show airs Tuesday night on USA Network.

