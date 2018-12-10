wrestling / News
New Match Set For This Week’s Smackdown
December 10, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. Paige took to social media to reveal that Mandy Rose and Naomi will do battle on the go-home show for TLC.
The show airs Tuesday night on USA Network.
I’ve seen the chitter-chatter, I KNOW you two don’t exactly get “along” well, so if @NaomiWWE and @WWE_MandyRose want to fight…let’s do it on #SDLive! You can consider that hashtag official. See you ladies in Sin City!
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 10, 2018