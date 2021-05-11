wrestling / News
New Match Set For WrestleMania Backlash
May 10, 2021 | Posted by
The Miz and Damian Priest are set to face off at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Adam Pearce set a match between Priest and John Morrison on tonight’s show, with the winner able to pick the stipulation for the Miz vs. Priest match on the PPV.
The show takes place on May 16th from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s Raw.
THIS SUNDAY at #WMBacklash! pic.twitter.com/dKugmI0Pz9
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Sin Cara Recalls His Fights With Chris Jericho and Others In WWE, Getting Sent To Anger Management
- Chris Jericho Confirms That He Took Funny WWF Picture Of The Rock
- Mention Of Booker T vs. Triple H Wrestlemania XIX Feud Removed From A&E Documentary
- The Great Khali Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him to ‘Kill’ The Undertaker for His WWE Debut