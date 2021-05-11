New Match Set For WrestleMania Backlash

The Miz and Damian Priest are set to face off at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Adam Pearce set a match between Priest and John Morrison on tonight’s show, with the winner able to pick the stipulation for the Miz vs. Priest match on the PPV.

The show takes place on May 16th from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s Raw.