New Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules

July 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Extreme Rules Sanity New Day

– Paige has announced a new match for this weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules. The Smackdown GM announced in the below video that a tables match between Sanity and The New Day will take place on the show.

Extreme Rules takes place this Sunday and airs live on the WWE Network.

