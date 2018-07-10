wrestling / News
New Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules
July 10, 2018 | Posted by
– Paige has announced a new match for this weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules. The Smackdown GM announced in the below video that a tables match between Sanity and The New Day will take place on the show.
Extreme Rules takes place this Sunday and airs live on the WWE Network.
Tables are breaking!
Pancakes are flying!
So I’m making it OFFICIAL.
The New Day vs. SAnitY for the #ExtremeRules Kickoff…
…in a #TablesMatch. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/gKDBTDR6go
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2018