New Match Set For WWE X AAA Worlds Collide, Gabriel Iglesias To Appear

A new match is official for WWE X AAA Worlds Collide along with an appearance by Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. AAA confirmed that Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of the lWo will face erostar, Octagon Jr. and Mr. Iguana at the June 7th show.

Iglesias, who has appeared at a number of WWE events, also announced that he will be part of the show, which will air live on YouTube. The updated card is:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Je’Von Evans

* Legado Del Fantasma vs. Psycho Clown, Pagano, & El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable

* Chik Tormenta & Dalys vs. Lola Vice & Stephanie Vaquer

* Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro vs. Aerostar, Octagon Jr, & Mr. Iguana

* Gabriel Iglesias appears