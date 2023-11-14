New Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

Wes Lee and Baron Corbin will face off on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Monday that Lee, who made his on-camera return a couple of weeks ago, will face Corbin in his first TV match since September.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday night live on USA Network, is:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey

* Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin

* Alpha Academy appear on The Supernova Sessions