New Match For This Week’s AEW Collision
September 29, 2023 | Posted by
Julia Hart is set to compete on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that Hart will face an as-yet-unannounced opponent ahead of her TBS Championship match against Kris Statlander at AEW WrestleDream.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:
* Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and FTR vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, & Aussie Open
* The Kingdom vs. Best Friends
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson
* Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Gates of Agony
* Julia Hart vs. TBA