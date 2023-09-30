New Match For This Week’s AEW Collision

Julia Hart is set to compete on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that Hart will face an as-yet-unannounced opponent ahead of her TBS Championship match against Kris Statlander at AEW WrestleDream.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:

* Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and FTR vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, & Aussie Open

* The Kingdom vs. Best Friends

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson

* Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Gates of Agony

* Julia Hart vs. TBA