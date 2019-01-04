New Match, Title Match Stipulation Set For Next Week’s Raw

– WWE has announced a new match for next week’s Raw, along with a stipulation for the previously-announced Tag Team Championship match. The company announced on Friday that Elias will face Baron Corbin on Monday’s episode. The Revival’s title shot against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode is now a Lumberjack Match.

The updated lineup for the card is as follows:

* Hulk Hogan returns to celebrate the life of “Mean” Gene Okerlund

* John Cena, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar return

* Alexa Bliss debuts her “Moment of Bliss” talk show with guest Ronda Rousey

* Lumberjack Match: The Revival vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

* Elias vs. Baron Corbin