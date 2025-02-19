New Match Set For This Week’s Live TNA Impact

TNA has announced a new match for this week’s live episode of Impact. The company announced on Tuesday that Rosemary will face Lei Ying Lee on Thursday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which will air live on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:

* No DQ Match: JDC vs. Leon Slater

* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)

* Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee

* Tessa Blanchard vs. TBA

* Joe Hendry concert