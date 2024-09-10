New Match Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

Ash By Elegance will be in action on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Monday that Ash will face Xia Brookside on Thursday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* Tornado Tag Team Match: ABC vs. First Class

* Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw

* The Hardys vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers

* Hammerstone vs. Steve Maclin

* Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside