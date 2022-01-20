AEW News: New Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Note on Sting’s Match

– A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday night that Frankie Kazarian has challenged Lance Archer to a bout on tonight’s show. You can see the video below of Kazarian issuing the challenge:

One of the winningest AEW wrestlers ever @FrankieKazarian (59 wins, 2nd all-time) has challenged #LanceArcher (39-7 career singles, 85% win rate) to a match tonight, & the match has been sanctioned, Kazarian/Archer ONE-on-ONE, TONIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/RwSlel4HMt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

– As PWInsider notes, Sting’s match alongside Darby Allin against The Acclaimed on tonight’s show will be his first match on TBS in over 21 years. Sting’s last match on the show was against Scott Steiner on a November 2000 episode of WCW Thunder.

Tonight is also the first time Sting has wrestled in Washington, DC since his match with Lex Luger at Starrcade 1999.