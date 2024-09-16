New Match Announced For This Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a new bout for tomorrow’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Sunday that Natalya will face Zoey Stark on Monday’s show, as you can see below.

Natalya returned to WWE TV last week, joining forces with Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega to defeat the Pure Fusion Collective.

The updated card for Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh vs. The New Day

* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

* Natalya vs. Zoey Stark

* CM Punk returns