New Match Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

February 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 2-20-25 6-Man Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a six-man tag team match for this week’s WWE Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Tama Tonga, Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu will take on Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes on Friday’s show.

The updated card for the show, which airs Friday night on USA Network, is:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: #DIY vs. Pretty Deadly
* Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga
* Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre
* The Rock returns

