wrestling / News
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
May 9, 2025 | Posted by
Aleister Black and Carmelo Hayes will be in action on this week’s WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Black will battle Hayes in a singles match on tonight’s show.
The match comes after Black beat The Miz on last week’s show despite Hayes nearly getting involved in his ally’s match. The updated lineup for the episode, which airs tonight on USA Network, is:
* WWE Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax
* Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa vs. Damian Priest & LA Knight
After their intense interaction last week, @Aleister_Blxck and @Carmelo_WWE will go one-on-one TONIGHT on #SmackDown!
📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Uo9u0ihB6A
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2025