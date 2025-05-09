New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Aleister Black and Carmelo Hayes will be in action on this week’s WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Black will battle Hayes in a singles match on tonight’s show.

The match comes after Black beat The Miz on last week’s show despite Hayes nearly getting involved in his ally’s match. The updated lineup for the episode, which airs tonight on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

* Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa vs. Damian Priest & LA Knight