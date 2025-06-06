wrestling / News
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
June 6, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new bout for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Aleister Black will battle LA Knight on tonight’s episode.
The updated lineup for the show, which is the go-home episode before Money in the Bank tomorrow, is:
* Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Naomi, Roxanne Perez, & Giulia
* Aleister Black vs. LA Knight
* Seth Rollins, Penta, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, and Andrade to appear
* Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, John Cena to appear
