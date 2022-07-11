New Matches Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has added a couple of new matches to this week’s episode. The company announced on Sunday that a Motor City Machine Guns & Josh Alexander vs. Violent By Design six-man tag match has been added to the episode, along with Tenille Dashwood vs. Masha Slamovich.

You can see the updated lineup below for the episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:

* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

* Violent by Design vs. Motor City Machine Guns and Josh Alexander

* Bhupinder Singh vs. Johnny Swinger

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Masha Slamovich

* Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary look for Havok

* Steve Maclin vs. James Storm

* Bullet Club vs. Honor No More