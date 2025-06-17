New Matches Added To NJPW Death Pain Invitational Card

Two new tag team matches have been added to the card for New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s upcoming “Death Pain Invitational” special. The event will take place on June 24th at the historic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The first new match announced is a Hardcore Rules bout that will see Rina Yamashita team with a mystery partner to take on the duo of Masashi Takeda and Kenji Fukimoto. Also added to the show is an eight-man tag team match pitting Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato, Katsuya Murashima, and Daiki Nagai against Tatsuhito Takaiwa, GENTARO, Kengo, and Dragon Libre.

The show is headlined by the final one-on-one match between El Desperado and deathmatch legend Jun Kasai for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

The updated card is as follows:

*IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: El Desperado (champion) vs. Jun Kasai

*Oleg Boltin & Toru Sugiura vs. Toru Yano & Tomoya Hirata

*Hardcore Rules Match: Rina Yamashita & A mystery partner vs. Masashi Takeda & Kenji Fukimoto

*Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato, Katsuya Murashima & Daiki Nagai vs. Tatsuhito Takaiwa, GENTARO, Kengo & Dragon Libre