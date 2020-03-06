New Matches Added To Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live:

* Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Ariya Daivari

From WWE:

Tag team action set for tonight

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, the hard-hitting Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch are set to square off against Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis. Both duos are set to battle in next week’s 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match, and each tandem also wants to prove they are dominant team in the Cruiserweight division.

For the new tag team of Nese and Kanellis, a battle against the always intense Lorcan and Burch is certainly a stress test of their alliance. They’ll need to prove they are focused and on the same page or else they’ll both be met with resounding European Uppercuts and drowned out by the sounds of Lorcan’s rageful battle cry.

Nese and Kanellis will also look to showcase their abilities and claim a big win en route to next week’s Captain’s Challenge.

Daivari hopes to gain an edge for the 205 Live originals

The first time Ariya Daivari and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott collided inside a WWE 205 Live ring, it was Scott’s first ever match on the purple brand, and he emerged victorious. The Persian Lion demanded a rematch a week later, and “Swerve” once again vanquished Daivari.

Tonight Daivari and Scott meet again, but this time, it is with the ultimate challenge pitting NXT Cruiserweights against WWE 205 Live originals looming just one week away. Daivari has been one of the most vocal opponents of the new faces on the purple brand, while Scott is one of the most exciting competitors on WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live.

Who will get the upper hand before the 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match next week! Don’t miss WWE 205 Live tonight at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network.