wrestling / News

New Matches Added To Tonight’s WWE Raw

February 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday that Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable plus Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa vs. The Street Profits are set for tonight’s show, which airs live on USA Network.

The updated card for the show is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Lita
* Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable
* Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa vs. The Street Profits
* Asuka vs. Carmella
* Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven
* Wrestlemania edition of MizTV
* Will Brock Lesnar accept the challenge of Omos?

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading