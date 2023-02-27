New Matches Added To Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday that Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable plus Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa vs. The Street Profits are set for tonight’s show, which airs live on USA Network.

The updated card for the show is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Lita

* Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable

* Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa vs. The Street Profits

* Asuka vs. Carmella

* Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven

* Wrestlemania edition of MizTV

* Will Brock Lesnar accept the challenge of Omos?