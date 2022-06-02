New Matches Announced For NJPW Strong Ignition

NJPW has announced several new matches for NJPW Strong Ignition later this month. The company announced the following updated card for the show, which takes place on June 19th in Los Angeles:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yuya Uemura vs. Jay White & Hikuleo

* Negro Casas, Adrian Quest, & Lucas Riley vs. Ren Narita, David Finlay, & Mascara Dorada

* Taylor Rust vs. JONAH

* Jordan Cruz vs. JR Kratos

* Fred Yehi vs. Tyler Bateman

* Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Stray Dog Army

The full announcement reads:

Five matches added to Vermont lineup

After last week’s announcement of Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuya Uemura vs Hikuleo and Jay White, five more bouts have been added to the card for NJPW STRONG’s return to the Vermont Hollywood June 19, including a lucha libre legend making his STRONG debut!

A spectacular trios tag in the Vermont will see none other than CMLL legend Negro Casas make his NJPW STRONG debut. He’ll be leading a pair of young future stars in Adrian Quest and Lucas Riley to take on Ren Narita, David Finlay and Mascara Dorada. Dorada and Casas have done battle many a time in CMLL, but for the first time on June 19 they face off in the cerulean blue for an unmissable bout.

Taylor Rust will take on JONAH in singles action in the Vermont. After returning to NJPW STRONG last December, Rust would take aim at Tom Lawlor and the STRONG Openweight Championship, but after falling to the Filthy Champion, Rust has yet to find a new direction on the brand. Defeating a huge opponent in the Top Dog JONAH would certainly provide just such direction; can he pull it off?

The debuting Jordan Cruz faces JR Kratos at Ignition. 25 year old Cruz has been making a name for himself on the west coast independents, but faces immense opposition in the Most Feared. Can Cruz survive this super heavyweight test?

Fred Yehi will take on Bateman in Hollywood. The issue between Stray Dog Army’s twisted mastermind and STRONG’s Savageweight Yehi has been brewing for several months. During the Rivals series, Yehi would team with the LA Dojo to defeat the Stray Dog Army, leaving Bateman to vow that he would go after Yehi with extra aggression. When the two teams met again in Hollywood, the two only had hateful eyes for one another, and a wild brawl between the two would ensue. Now they face off one on one to settle the score.

While Bateman battles Yehi, Kevin Knight and The DKC will take on the rest of the Stray Dog Army. As tag team competition continues to heat up on STRONG, which pair of prospects gets the duke?