New Matches Announced For NWA 75
Two new matches have been announced for NWA 75 following this week’s episode of Powerrr. The NWA announced on tonight’s show that Daisy Kill and Talos will face The Fixers on night one, with the winners moving on to face The Country Gentlemen for the US Tag Team Championships on night two.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on August 26th and 27th on PPV, is:
Night One
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Natalia Markova
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelión vs. Blunt Force Trauma
* NWA World Women’s Championship #1 Contender Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet: Samantha Starr vs. Allysin Kay vs. Heather Monroe vs. Sierra vs. Ruthie Jay vs. C.J. vs. M.J. Jenkins vs. WOAD vs. Taylor Rising vs. TBA
Night Two
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. EC3
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: TBD vs. Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: TBD vs. TBD
Date Not Announced
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton vs. Colby Corino
* NWA National Championship Match: Odinson vs. JR Kratos vs. ‘Thrillbilly’ Silas Mason
* Matt Cardona’s Open Challenge: Matt Cardona vs. TBA
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Country Gentlemen vs. TBA
