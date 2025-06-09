New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

The following King and Queen of the Ring Qualifying Matches have been announced for tonight on WWE Raw:

* Rhea Ripley v Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta

Here is the rest if the card for the show:

* Gunther to challenge either Logan Paul or Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

* Nikki Bella to appear

* Seth Rollins to appear

* WWE Champion John Cena to appear