New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw
June 9, 2025 | Posted by
The following King and Queen of the Ring Qualifying Matches have been announced for tonight on WWE Raw:
* Rhea Ripley v Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane
* Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta
Here is the rest if the card for the show:
* Gunther to challenge either Logan Paul or Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
* Nikki Bella to appear
* Seth Rollins to appear
* WWE Champion John Cena to appear
You don't want to miss tonight. @ScrapDaddyAP breaks down an absolutely STACKED lineup for #WWERaw live from Phoenix! 🔥
📺 8ET/5PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/9ucmpc1OG2
— WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2025