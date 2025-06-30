New Matches Announced For RCW Summer Fever

RCW has announced several new matches for their Summer Fever this coming weekend. The promotion announced on Monday that Takumi Iroha vs. Amale for the RCW Women’s World Title, Zozaya vs. Jack Morris for the RCW Men’s World Championship, and a Men’s Tag Team Championship match between Basado Lovers and Tenebroso Jr. & El Visionario for the July 5th show.

The updated lineup for the Barcelona show is:

* RCW Women’s World Championship Match: Takumi Iroha vs. Amale

* RCW Men’s World Championship Match: Zozaya vs. Jack Morris

* RCW Men’s Tag Team Championship Match: Basado Lovers vs. El Visionario and Tenebroso Jr.

* RAGE Absolute Championship Match: Mortero vs. Lozano.

* Noah Santillana vs. Guillermo

* Nightshade vs. Alexa Jade