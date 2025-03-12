New Matches Announced For FSW Beynefit For Bey Show

Future Stars Of Wrestling has announced three new matches for their Chris Bey benefit show, including John Morrison vs. Ace Austin vs. Lio Rush. FSW announced Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny King, Morrison vs. Austin vs. Rush, and an FSW Heavyweight Championship Match for the March 23rd show. The latter match will see Danny Limelight defend his title against Ice Williams, Frankie Kazarian, and Gregory Sharpe.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place in Las Vegas and airs live on Triller TV+, is:

* FSW Heavyweight Championship Match: Danny Limelight vs. Ice Williams vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Gregory Sharpe

* Brian Cage vs. Rich Swann

* Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny King

* John Morrison vs. Ace Austin vs. Lio Rush

Also appearing: Karrion Kross, Sam Adonis, Brittnie Brooks, Brooke Havok, Rhino, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne, Brittnie Brooks, Rick Knox, Justin Borden, Melissa Santos, Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes.