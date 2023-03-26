New Matches Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

In the wake of tonight’s AEW Rampage, a quartet of new bouts have been added to the card for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite on March 29. You can find an updated lineup for the event below.

* Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb

* Matt Hardy vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher

* Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale

* Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys