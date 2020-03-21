wrestling / News

New Matches Official For WrestleMania 36

March 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 36

WWE has set two new matches for WrestleMania 36 during tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s episode revealed that Bayley will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship in a six-pack match against Sasha Banks, Naomi, Tamina, Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans.

In addition, Rob Gronkowski announced that Elias vs. King Corbin will take place on the PPV. We’ll have a full updated card after Smackdown and 205 Live.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 4th and 5th and airs on WWE Network.

