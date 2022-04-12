wrestling / News
New Matches, Overrun Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has added two matches and an overrun to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that CM Punk will face Penta Oscuro after Punk called for a fight with “basically anybody but Eddie Kingston.” Additionally, Marina Shafir will make her AEW Dynamite in-ring debut against Skye Blue.
Finally, Khan announced that TBS is giving them an overrun this week, writing:
“Thanks to our great fans, great ratings + a great card of matches set for Wednesday Night Dynamite, @TBSNetwork granted us an overrun for #AEWDynamite tomorrow! It may just be a few minutes, but whatever happens there’s a chance we’ll run past 10pm ET/9pm CT tomorrow on Dynamite!”
The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:
*AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks
* Eddie Kingston, Ortiz & Santana vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager
* MJF vs. Shawn Dean
* CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro
* Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue
Tomorrow Night
Wednesday, April 13
UNO Lakefront Arena in
