Two New Matches Set For ROH Death Before Dishonor Following Glory By Honor

ROH has announced two new matches for ROH Death Before Dishonor coming out of this weekend’s Glory By Honor show. Following the two-night show that took place in Philadelphia, it was announced that Bandido will defend his World Title in a four-way elimination match against Brody King, EC3, and Demonic Flamita. In addition, a match pitting two recently-released free agents will take place.

Death Before Dishonor takes place on September 12th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The full card thus far is:

* ROH World Championship Elimination Match: Bandido vs. Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods

* ROH Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Competitors TBD

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. RUSH, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King

* Mystery Match: Competitors TBA