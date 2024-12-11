wrestling / News

New Matches Scheduled for WWE Holiday Tour Live Event in Baltimore

December 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Live Holiday Tour 12-28-24 Image Credit: WWE, CFG Bank Arena

– The CFG Bank Arena has released an updated lineup for the upcoming WWE Live Holiday Tour event scheduled for December 28 in Baltimore, Maryland. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Steel Cage Match: Gunther vs. Damian Priest
* Best Two Out of Three Falls Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn
* Liv Morgan w/ Raquel Rodriguez vs. Iyo Sky:
* Also set to appear: CM Punk, Seth Rollins, the Wyatt Sicks, Dominik Mysterio, and more.

As previously reported, Seth Rollins was scheduled to face Bronson Reed in a Steel Cage Match at the WWE Holiday Tour event. However, Reed has been forced to withdraw due to his foot injury, which he’s undergoing surgery for this week.

