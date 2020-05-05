wrestling / News

New Matches Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Kip Sabian vs. Colt Cabana, Sammy Guevara in Action

May 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark logo

– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark for tonight. The show will be streaming on AEW’s official YouTube channel starting at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for AEW Dark tonight:

* Kip Sabian vs. Colt Cabana
* Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Dean
* Ryan Pyles vs. The Dark Order’s 10 w/ Brodie Lee

AEW, AEW Dark

