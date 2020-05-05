wrestling / News
New Matches Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Kip Sabian vs. Colt Cabana, Sammy Guevara in Action
May 5, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark for tonight. The show will be streaming on AEW’s official YouTube channel starting at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for AEW Dark tonight:
* Kip Sabian vs. Colt Cabana
* Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Dean
* Ryan Pyles vs. The Dark Order’s 10 w/ Brodie Lee
TONIGHT on #AEWDark!@robertryanpyles vs. @Pres10Vance @ShawnDean773 vs. @sammyguevara @TheKipSabian vs. @ColtCabana
Watch #AEWDark 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/G5riG383T5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On Direction For Apollo Crews After Being Pulled From Money in the Bank
- AEW’s Aubrey Edwards On Becoming a Wrestling Fan Due to CM Punk, Being Named ‘Daniel Bryan Crying Girl’
- Zack Ryder Reflects on Vince McMahon Pulling His Shirt Out of Fear It Promoted TNA, Not Being Allowed to Wear His Internet Title on TV