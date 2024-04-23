New Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced two new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay and Swerve Strickland vs. Kyle Fletcher in an AEW World Title Eliminator match for this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday live on TBS, is:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay

* Chuck Taylor chooses between Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta