wrestling / News
New Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced two new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Zack Sabre Jr. will face off with Kyle O’Reilly on Wednesday’s show. In addition, the Blackpool Combat Club vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon’ Shingo Takagi, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow night on TBS, is:
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match: Jay White vs. Rey Fenix
* Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Gates Of Agony
* Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Blackpool Combat Club vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon
* MJF appears live
* We’ll hear from Daniel Garcia
TOMORROW, Wed 6/26
Buffalo, NY
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@KORcombat vs @zacksabrejr
Before he fights @orangecassidy at Forbidden Door,
ZSJ will fight 1-on-1 vs
1 of AEW's best stars + OC's good friend, the great Kyle O'Reilly!
KOR vs ZSJ on TBS
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/yOgTHf8fwd
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 25, 2024
TOMORROW, Wed 6/26
Buffalo, NY
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
BCC @JonMoxley @ClaudioCSRO @WheelerYuta vs
LIJ @Takagi__Shingo @Titan_cmll @TIMEBOMB1105
On the last Dynamite before Forbidden Door
BCC fights LIJ with @bryandanielson on commentary on TBS
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/r0K3Yl251D
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Defends WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event Finish
- Ted DiBiase Explains His Beef With Today’s Wrestling Lacking Believability
- Penta El Zero Miedo Addresses Rumor Of WWE Interest In Him, AEW Contract Status
- Booker T Won’t Work With Dark Side of the Ring Producers Again After Who Killed WCW?