New Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced two new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Zack Sabre Jr. will face off with Kyle O’Reilly on Wednesday’s show. In addition, the Blackpool Combat Club vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon’ Shingo Takagi, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow night on TBS, is:

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match: Jay White vs. Rey Fenix

* Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Gates Of Agony

* Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Blackpool Combat Club vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

* MJF appears live

* We’ll hear from Daniel Garcia