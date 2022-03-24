New Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has set a few new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company has announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland

* Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Nyla Rose vs. TBA

* reDRagon vs. 5 & 10 of Dark Order

* HOOK receives the QT Marshall Certificate Of Accomplishment