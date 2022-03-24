wrestling / News

New Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

March 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has set a few new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company has announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland
* Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Nyla Rose vs. TBA
* reDRagon vs. 5 & 10 of Dark Order
* HOOK receives the QT Marshall Certificate Of Accomplishment

