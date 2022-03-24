wrestling / News
New Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has set a few new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company has announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland
* Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Nyla Rose vs. TBA
* reDRagon vs. 5 & 10 of Dark Order
* HOOK receives the QT Marshall Certificate Of Accomplishment
.@swerveconfident is prepared to take away the #FTW Championship away from @starkmanjones in his 2nd hometown this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/uBC08d0xFr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022
"I'm gonna kick your ass because Monsters. Die. Too!" #MurderhawkMonster @LanceHoyt v #TheNatural @dustinrhodes this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/RJOgAklMSW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022