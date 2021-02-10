New Matches Set For Impact No Surrender

Impact Wrestling has set two new matches for this weekend’s No Surrender event. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, a six-Knockout tag team match pitting Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan against ODB, Jordynne Grace, and Jazz was set up in addition to Jake Something vs. Deaner.

The Knockouts tag match was set up when Lee faced off with ODB. Lee picked up the win, but not before some outside interaction between the other four women. After the match, Susan said that she was going to “talk to the manager” in Scott D’Amore and get a tag match for No Surrender, which Deonna and Kimber seemed uncertain about.

Meanwhile, Cousin Jake came out later in the show to make his decision of whether he’ll join Violent By Design. Eric Young made his pitch and Jake ultimately said that he stands for something, taking back the name Jake Something. The group attacked and prepared to Pillmanize his neck, but Deaner said he wanted to finish Jake so Young gave him a match against Jake at the PPV.

No Surrender takes place this Saturday and airs on Impact! Plus.