wrestling / News
New Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Ethan Page will battle Bryan Danielson among the new matches set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Page interrupt a promo by Danielson, which led to a match being set for next week.
In addition, match six in the Best of Seven Series between Death Triangle and The Elite is set after The Elite picked up a win over their rivals. Next week’s match will be a Falls Count Anywhere bout.
The updated card for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow
* Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3)
* Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson
The blood has been spilled as #DeathTriangle brutalize #TheELITE!#AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vq0mQP5sLs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022