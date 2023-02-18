wrestling / News

New Matches Set for Next Week’s MLW Underground on REELZ

February 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Underground - Billington Bulldogs vs. The FBI Image Credit: MLW

– MLW has confirmed more matchups and segments for next week’s MLW Underground on REELZ:

* John Hennigan enters The Underground
* Sam Adonis vs. Calvin Tankman
* The Billington Bulldogs vs. The FBI
* Jacob Fatu All Access
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Yamato

