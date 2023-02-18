wrestling / News
New Matches Set for Next Week’s MLW Underground on REELZ
February 18, 2023 | Posted by
– MLW has confirmed more matchups and segments for next week’s MLW Underground on REELZ:
* John Hennigan enters The Underground
* Sam Adonis vs. Calvin Tankman
* The Billington Bulldogs vs. The FBI
* Jacob Fatu All Access
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Yamato
John Hennigan enters #MLWUnderground – this Tuesday on @ReelzChannel! pic.twitter.com/JKHGNNZwyc
— MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 17, 2023
🇬🇧 🆚 🇮🇹 @ReelzChannel #MLWUnderground pic.twitter.com/bVaXlayRn1
— MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 18, 2023
Check Out @MLW Tuesdays at 10pm on @ReelzChannel pic.twitter.com/wYI0t55OzQ
— Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) February 18, 2023