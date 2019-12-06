wrestling / News

New Matches Set For ROH Final Battle, Updated Card

December 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Final Battle

– Ring of Honor has announced two new matches for next weekend’s ROH Final Battle. The company announced on Friday that Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle will team up against Silas Young & Josh Woods, while Rhett Titus will take on Kenny King.

The updated card for the show is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Rush vs. PCO
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham
* Street Fight: Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray
* Matt Taven vs. Vincent
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Shane Taylor vs. Dragon Lee
* Flamita and Bandido vs. Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon)
* Joe Hendry and Dalton Castle vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods
* Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King
* Dan Maff vs. Jeff Cob
* Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic

