New Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced some new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The company announced on Sunday morning that Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami will take on Nyla Rosa and Madi Wrenkowski while Jurassic Express will face Midas Black and Jay Lyon. Also newly-announced are Orange Cassidy vs. Prince Kai and Thunder Rosa vs. Shawna Reed.

The show airs Monday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube; the updated lineup is below:

* Britt Baker vs. TBA

* Kenny Omega, Konosuke Takeshita, and MT Nakazawa vs. Danny Limelight, Mike Sydal, and Matt Sydal

* Orange Cassidy vs. Prince Kai

* Jurassic Express vs. Midas Black and Jay Lyon

* Thunder Rosa vs. Shawna Reed

* Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski

* Best Friends vs. Kit Sackett and Hayden Backlund

* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Dean Alexander and Charlie Bravo

* Austin Gunn vs. Aaron Solow