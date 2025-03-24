New Matches Set For Thursday’s ROH TV Episode

ROH has announced two new matches for the March 27th episode of HonorClub.

Okumura, from MLW and CMLL, will take on Dark Panther in a singles contest, and Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Willie Mack will team up to face Johnny TV and the MxM Collection’s Mansour and Mason Madden. Check out the full card below:

*Athena and Diamante team up

*Okumura vs. Dark Panther

*Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & Willie Mack vs. MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) & Johnny TV

*Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)

*Queen Aminata vs. Viva Van

*Atlantis Jr., Fuego & Titan vs. Vorador Jr., Rugido & Bárbaro Cavernario