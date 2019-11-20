wrestling / News

New Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark Taping

November 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Britt Baker Hikaru Shida AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has signed two women’s matches for tonight’s AEW taping, with Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida happening on Dynamite. Meanwhile, a match between Big Swole and Shanna is set for AEW Dark, which will be on Youtube next week. Here are the updated cards for each show:

AEW Dynamite tonight on TNT:

*Chris Jericho’s big announcement
*Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
*12-Man Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal
*Nick Jackson vs. Rey Fenix
*Private Party vs. Ortiz and Santana
*Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW Dark on Youtube next week:

*AAA Mega Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jack Evans
*Big Swole vs. Shanna

