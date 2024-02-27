New Matches Set for This Week’s TNA Impact

– TNA confirmed two new matchups for this week’s edition of TNA Impact. AJ Francis and Deaner will team up against Rich Swann and Joe Hendry. Also, Laredo Kid faces Jake Something.

A new episode of Impact airs on Thursday, February 29. The show will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Bailey

* AJ Francis & Deaner vs. Rich Swann and Joe Hendry

* Jake Something vs. The Laredo Kid