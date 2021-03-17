New Matches Set For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has announced a couple of new matches for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Wednesday that Zoey Stark will face Dakota Kai on the show, while Breezango will take on Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

Two matches are no longer listed for the show in Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Imperium. It is quite possible that the NXT COVID-19 outbreak caused those matches to be pulled. The announcement of the new matches reads:

Zoey Stark set to take on Dakota Kai tonight on NXT

Zoey Stark has already proven she can hang with the best competition NXT has to offer. Now she’ll look for a signature victory to take her to the next level.

Stark will face Dakota Kai in one-on-one action tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Since arriving in NXT, Stark has impressed, most notably turning heads in a valiant effort against NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

Kai figures to be in a foul mood after her and Raquel González’s reign as the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions was quickly ended last week by Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart.

Can Stark knock off one of the top Superstars in NXT? Or is she catching an angry Kai at the worst possible time?

Breezango to face Legado del Fantasma tonight on NXT

If last week was any indication, Legado del Fantasma may have picked the wrong team to make an example of.

Breezango will get a chance for more payback tonight as they face Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde, accompanied by NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

Escobar and company took out Tyler Breeze & Fandango two weeks ago, looking to reassert their dominance and send a message to the rest of the roster.

But Breezango fired back last week, ambushing Wilde & Mendoza following their win over The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Who will have the last laugh this time? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!