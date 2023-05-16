New Matchups Announced for NWA Crockett Cup 2023

– During this week’s NWA livestream discussion (via Fightful), new matchups were confirmed for this year’s NWA Crockett Cup. A Hardcore Tag Team War has been added to Night 1.

Also announced, Samantha Starr will team with La Rosa Nega and M95 (Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate) against the team of Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige, Kylie Paige, Ella Envy & Roxy). On Night 2, there will be a Six-Man Scramble Match. The shows will take place over two nights at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Here’s the updated lineup:

NWA Crockett Cup 2023 Night 1 (June 3)

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: EC3 (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason w/ Pollo Del Mar

Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament

Hardcore Team War: Samantha Starr with Baby Doll, La Rosa Negra, & M95 (Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate) vs. Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige, Kylie Paige, Ella Envy & Roxy)

NWA Crockett Cup 2023 Night Two (June 4)

NWA World Women’s Television Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. TBA (Pre-Show)

Six-Man Scramble For NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Participants TBA