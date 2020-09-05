wrestling / News

New Matchups Announced for The Collective: ACH vs. AJ Gray, Alex Shelley vs. Tony Deppen

September 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Three new matchups have been announced for GCW’s series of shows, The Collective, which is now being held in October after it was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can view the new match announcements below.

For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4: Spring Break Forever, Alex Shelley will face Tony Deppend. That card is set for Saturday, October 10 at 7:00 pm.

At the Glory Pro wrestling event, AJ Gray will face ACH. That is also set for Saturday, October 10. For the Black Label Pro Threat Level Noon event, Tom Lawlor and Erick Stevens will team up to face Fred Rosser and Heath. That event is scheduled for Sunday, October 11 at 12:00 pm.

GCW’s The Collective will run from October 9-11 at The Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. The events will stream live on FITE TV.

