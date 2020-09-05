New Matchups Announced for The Collective: ACH vs. AJ Gray, Alex Shelley vs. Tony Deppen

– Three new matchups have been announced for GCW’s series of shows, The Collective, which is now being held in October after it was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can view the new match announcements below.

For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4: Spring Break Forever, Alex Shelley will face Tony Deppend. That card is set for Saturday, October 10 at 7:00 pm.

At the Glory Pro wrestling event, AJ Gray will face ACH. That is also set for Saturday, October 10. For the Black Label Pro Threat Level Noon event, Tom Lawlor and Erick Stevens will team up to face Fred Rosser and Heath. That event is scheduled for Sunday, October 11 at 12:00 pm.

GCW’s The Collective will run from October 9-11 at The Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. The events will stream live on FITE TV.

**THREAT LEVEL NOON** "Filthy" Tom Lawlor and Erick Stevens take on the debuting Fred Rosser and Heath! Tickets on sale NOW at https://t.co/Dux1HgQMKg Collective GA Package: https://t.co/Cj7bcUxT4C pic.twitter.com/ltBNSjtP9x — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) September 4, 2020

At least we could salvage on match from the original card… This is gonna rule!

More announcements coming soon! TICKETS ARE ON SALE RIGHT NOW! @GCWrestling_ @collective2020 https://t.co/whk1jFDtlL pic.twitter.com/q1JirbAdEF — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 4, 2020