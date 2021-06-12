wrestling / News

New Matchups Set for Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

June 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Elevation 6-14-21

– AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. The card will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel on Monday, June 14 at 7:00 pm EST.

Next week’s card will be headlined by Scorpio Sky vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds. Here’s the current eight-match AEW Dark: Elevation lineup:

* Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds
* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Megan Bayne
* QT Marshall and Aaron Solow vs. Deonn Rusman and Joe Keys
* Wardlow vs. Jason Hotch
* Orange Cassidy with Best Friends and Kris Statlander vs. Cameron Cole
* Dani Jordyn vs. Julia Hart with Varsity Blonds
* Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes vs. VSK and Travis Titan
* Shawn Spears vs. Falco

