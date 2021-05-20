wrestling / News

New Matchups Set for Next Week’s NXT UK: Noam Dar vs. Ilja Dragunov, Brown vs. Coffey

May 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE has confirmed two new matchups for next week’s episode of NXT UK following today’s edition on Peacock. First, Ilja Dragunov will face Noam Dar. Also set for next week, Rampage Brown will face Joe Coffey.

Here’s the updated lineup for NXT UK on May 27:

* Noam Dar vs. Ilja Dragunov
* Rampage Brown vs. Joe Coffey

