New Matchups Set for Next Week’s NXT UK: Noam Dar vs. Ilja Dragunov, Brown vs. Coffey
May 20, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has confirmed two new matchups for next week’s episode of NXT UK following today’s edition on Peacock. First, Ilja Dragunov will face Noam Dar. Also set for next week, Rampage Brown will face Joe Coffey.
Even Lenny the Therapy Dog couldn't relieve the tension between @NoamDar & @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR during Supernova Sessions!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/EJP9JqpP3i
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2021
.@NoamDar will face @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR in two weeks! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/RApczaptUd
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 20, 2021
There's unfinished business between @RampageBrown and @Joe_Coffey on #NXTUK. pic.twitter.com/Adf1nWfSOv
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 20, 2021
Here’s the updated lineup for NXT UK on May 27:
* Noam Dar vs. Ilja Dragunov
* Rampage Brown vs. Joe Coffey