New Matchups Set for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

– With tonight’s AEW Collision in the books, three wrestlers won their respective FTW Title Contender Series matchups to advance to the upcoming title eliminator Triple Threat Match scheduled for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The winner will go on to face Chris Jericho for the title later that weekend at AEW Double or Nothing.

Also announced for Dynamite by Tony Khan, Will Ospreay will team with Orange Cassidy against Trent Beretta and Roderick Strong. So the four men will offer a preview to their upcoming matchups at Double or Nothing.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* FTW Title Eliminator Triple Threat Match: Hook vs. Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong and Trent Beretta