New Matchups Set for This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Trinity vs. Savannah Evans

May 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Trinity vs Savannah Evans Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed new matchups for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Trinity will be in action against Savannah Evans, plus Eddie Edwards vs. Yuya Uemura. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna
* The Decay vs. Sami Callihan & Jake Crist
* Eddie Edwards vs. Yuya Uemura
* Trinity vs. Savannah Evans

A new episode of Diary featuring Josh Alexander will also air at 7:00 pm EST on Thursday on AXS TV.

