New Member Elected to WWE Board of Directors

WWE has added a new member to their Board of Directors in Parkwood Entertainment President/COO Steve Pamon. WWE announced on Tuesday that Pamon, is is the head of the Beyoncé-founded entertainment company, was officially part of the board today.

You can see the full announcement below:

WWE® Elects Steve Pamon to Board of Directors

WWE (NYSE:WWE) today announced that Steve Pamon, President and Chief Operating Officer of Parkwood Entertainment has been elected to its Board of Directors.

“Steve brings an extraordinary track record from the media and entertainment industry and is an accomplished senior executive,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “I am confident his experience and insights will add tremendous value to our company.”

As the President & Chief Operating Officer of Parkwood Entertainment founded by global entertainer Beyoncé in 2010, Pamon oversees an extensive global media portfolio, including artist management, music production, concert tours, motion pictures, television specials and consumer products. Throughout his tenure, he has achieved critical and commercial success as evident in the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show, Lemonade visual album, The Formation World Tour, Netflix’s Homecoming documentary and the Disney+ film, Black Is King, among many others.

Prior to joining Parkwood Entertainment, Pamon was the Head of Sports and Entertainment Marketing for JPMorgan Chase, where he led a team responsible for the ongoing operations around the bank’s broad sponsorship portfolio with various leagues, events and venues. Before joining JPMorgan Chase, Pamon was Vice President of Strategy and New Business Development for the National Football League, served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of HBO’s Digital Distribution, and held positions at Time Warner, McKinsey & Co, Citigroup and Merrill Lynch.

Pamon has been recognized on Billboard’s Power Players List for four straight years, reaching No. 1 as “Executive of the Year” in 2019. For his work as an Executive Producer, Pamon has received two Emmy nominations, two Grammy nominations and is both a Grammy Award winner for Homecoming and a Peabody Award winner for Lemonade.

Pamon holds an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and BA in Business Administration from Morehouse College.